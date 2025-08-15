Aurora police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in multi-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

The Aurora police department is investigating after they say a driver led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, crashed, and then stole another vehicle and crashed again.

According to APD, around 9:30 a.m., their officers spotted a stolen Ford Expedition that had been taken in Westminster on August 12. The driver reportedly led officers on a pursuit east on Colfax Avenue before merging onto I-70. They exited the interstate and headed back westbound on I-70, where officers had deployed Stop Sticks. Authorities said that when the driver swerved onto the grassy shoulder to avoid them, the vehicle rolled, and the driver ran away, leading officers on a foot chase.

Officers took the female passenger into custody, and shortly after, received reports that the driver had attempted a carjacking. They say the driver then stole a different vehicle.

CBS

Authorities said as the suspect was heading north on Tower Road, he reportedly struck another vehicle heading west on 40th Avenue. The stolen vehicle spun, striking two more cars at the intersection.

Officers arrested the suspect, who was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The APD said he is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The three other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

Authorities closed southbound Tower Road while officers worked to clear the scene. Traffic reopened in all directions around 10:41 a.m., but police said that some areas and lanes will remain blocked while the investigation continues.

APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore said that since the department changed its pursuit policy in March, officers have been involved in around 120 pursuits. Of the 59 vehicles stopped, 72 people have been arrested, many with criminal histories.

"These aren't just regular people that are driving stolen cars," said Longshore. "These are criminals involved in criminal behavior. People aren't stealing cars to go drive to the grocery store; these people are stealing cars to commit other crimes."