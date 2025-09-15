Aurora police pursuit crosses over into Denver before ending with crash
Police in Aurora investigated an early morning pursuit with officers that ended in a crash. According to officers, it began just after 3:30 a.m. when the driver of a truck ran a red light in front of an officer at Hampden and Buckley.
That officer began pursuing the truck, which then led police on a chase. That pursuit ended just before 4 a.m. at 6th and Fox in Denver after officers said they conducted a PIT maneuver.
Officers said the driver ran away, but then was quickly taken into custody. Aurora police investigators said they believed the driver was under the influence.