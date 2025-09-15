Aurora police pursuit crosses over into Denver before ending with crash

Police pursuit begins in Aurora before ending with crash in Denver

Police pursuit begins in Aurora before ending with crash in Denver

Police in Aurora investigated an early morning pursuit with officers that ended in a crash. According to officers, it began just after 3:30 a.m. when the driver of a truck ran a red light in front of an officer at Hampden and Buckley.

A pursuit by Aurora police crossed over into Denver early Monday morning. CBS

That officer began pursuing the truck, which then led police on a chase. That pursuit ended just before 4 a.m. at 6th and Fox in Denver after officers said they conducted a PIT maneuver.

An Aurora police patrol vehicle was put onto a tow truck after the PIT maneuver early Monday morning. CBS

Officers said the driver ran away, but then was quickly taken into custody. Aurora police investigators said they believed the driver was under the influence.