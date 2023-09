One person is in Aurora after a crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night.

It happened on Peoria between 19th and Montview.

#APDTrafficAlert: APD’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash on Peoria Street involving a motorist and a pedestrian that happened about 10:20p. Driver/vehicle remained on scene.



Peoria is closed between 19th and Montview. pic.twitter.com/92HI06p3UA — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 11, 2023

The driver stayed on scene after the crash.

There is no word on if that driver will face charges stemming from the crash.