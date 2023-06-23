Aurora police search for parents, family of child found wandering in 26000 block of E. First Place

Police in Aurora are searching for the parents or family of a child found wandering around the 26000 block of East First Place on Friday. The child appears to be nonverbal and police do not know his name.

The child appears to be 4-6 years old, with dark hair and wearing a gray Ninja Turtles T-shirt, pants and pink sandals.

He is being taken care of at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303.627.3100.