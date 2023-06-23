Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police search for parents, family of child found wandering in 26000 block of E. First Place

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are searching for the parents or family of a child found wandering around the 26000 block of East First Place on Friday. The child appears to be nonverbal and police do not know his name. 

The child appears to be 4-6 years old, with dark hair and wearing a gray Ninja Turtles T-shirt, pants and pink sandals. 

He is being taken care of at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303.627.3100.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.