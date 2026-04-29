Aurora police officer stabbed in head during standoff discharged from hospital, department says

The Aurora police officer who was stabbed multiple times in the head during a standoff with a man is now home after 20 days in the hospital, the department said on Wednesday.

Officer Mark Moore was stabbed by a 23-year-old man who was experiencing a mental health crisis on April 9, department officials said at the time. Moore and his K9 partner Cyrus were both stabbed, prompting Moore to shoot the man, killing him. Moore was hospitalized with serious injuries and had been undergoing surgery and rehabilitation during his time in the hospital, officials said.

"Today is a great day," the department said in a social media post on Wednesday. "We wanted to share with our community - Officer Mark Moore has been released from the hospital and is going home."

Aurora Police Officer Mark Moore shakes hands as he leaves the hospital, 20 days after being stabbed in the head by a man experiencing a mental health crisis, department officials said. Aurora Police Department

Cyrus, a recent cancer survivor, was treated and released from veterinary care, but one week ago, Moore was still in the hospital. He was still going through rehabilitation at the time and will continue to need care, but the department thanked the community for their support.

"He continues to have a long road to recovery, but today marks a powerful step forward," the department said. "Through it all, Mark, his family, and his K9 partner Cyrus have felt an outpouring of support from this community. All of us here at APD can't thank you enough for that. It has not gone unnoticed, and it has made a difference."

A fundraiser has been set up in Moore's name, and an in-person fundraiser will take place next month, more details of which the department said it will share soon.

Aurora Police Officer Mark Moore and his K9 Cyrus are seen in an undated handout photo. Moore and Cyrus were both stabbed by a man armed with a knife on April 9, 2026, police officials said. Aurora Police Department

Moore joined the Aurora Police Department in November 2012 and has been assigned to the K9 unit since March 2019.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting and APD is also investigating its response to the call. Moore has not yet been able to be interviewed due to the severity of his injuries, APD said.