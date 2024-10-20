Aurora police officer shoots and kills 18-year-old who allegedly took hostages and shot at officers

An Aurora police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old Aurora man early Sunday morning after the man allegedly threatened at least two people with a gun and shot at officers, the department said.

The incident started around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the Arboreta Apartments in the 1900 block of South Vaughn Way. A neighbor called 911 saying a man armed with a handgun assaulted a woman and threatened the caller and another person before going inside his apartment with the woman.

Aurora police say hostage negotiators were able to get the man to release the woman and tried to get him to surrender. Around 1 a.m., however, the man came outside and shot at officers, according to a statement from APD, and an officer shot the man.

Officers rendered aid to the man and he was then taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the department.

The officer who fired their weapon is now on paid administrative leave as the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the suspect.

Crime scene investigators process the scene of a deadly police shooting in the 1900 block of South Vaughn Way in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. CBS

Daniel, a nearby resident who only gave his first name, said he was woken up by the sound of gunfire.

"I didn't see it but I heard the shots," he said in Spanish.

Daniel says he only saw his neighbor a few times and that he never had any issues in the neighborhood since he started living there: Until this problem, it's been very good."