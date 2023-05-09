Aurora Police Agent Julie Stahnke resigns in face of firing

Aurora Police Agent Julie Stahnke, convicted last year of knowingly violating a court order, has resigned from the department in lieu of being fired according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.

"On April 28, former Agent Stahnke was served with written notice from Chief Acevedo of his intent to terminate her from APD...," said department spokesperson Joe Moylan in an email to CBS News Colorado.

Stahnke was scheduled to appear at a pre-disciplinary hearing May 2.

Julie Stahnke Denver Police

"At 11:41 a,m, May 1, former Agent Stahnke submitted a written notice of retirement," said Moylan.

In November 2021, Stahnke and her domestic partner were involved in an altercation at their Denver home. Stahnke was arrested for domestic violence assault and was jailed. She was issued a protection order noting she was not to go within 100 yards of the home she shared with her partner. But after getting out of jail, another Aurora Police officer, Commander Cassidee Carlson, picked Stahnke up from jail and drove her to her home to retrieve her truck.

In November 2022, a Denver judge found Stahnke guilty of knowingly violating a court order for that incident and sentenced her to 12 months probation and 20 hours of public service at a center for victims of domestic violence.

Moylan said APD's internal affairs bureau presented its investigative findings on Stahnke to Acevedo in late April, leading to Stahnke being notified she was facing termination.

CBS News Colorado attempted to contact Stahnke's attorney for comment but received no immediate response.

Carlson announced her departure from the Aurora Police Department last month saying she would be pursuing an out-of-state opportunity. CBS News Colorado previously scrutinized Carlson's role in the Stahnke arrest.

Through a spokesperson, Aurora Chief Acevedo declined to comment on his planned firing of Stahnke.