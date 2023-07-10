Watch CBS News
Aurora police officer involved in crash while responding to shooting investigation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An Aurora police officer and two bystanders were rushed to the hospital on Sunday night. The incident began about 9:15 p.m. when someone walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Officers responded and the victim told police she didn't know where the shooting happened. Investigators were able to track it to 6th and Del Mar Circle. 

That's where they identified a suspect vehicle but the driver sped away. Officers tried to stop the vehicle when the patrol vehicle was involved in a crash at 6th and Peoria. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned at 2nd and Peoria. 

