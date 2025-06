Aurora police confirm man shot in his car near 16th and Akron

Aurora police confirm man shot in his car near 16th and Akron

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting that happened while the victim was inside his car. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday near 16th and Akron.

Aurora police are investigating after they say a man was shot while inside his car at 16th and Akron. CBS

That's just a block off East Colfax Avenue. The victim told police that three or four men approached his vehicle and just started shooting.

The victim is expected to survive, according to investigators.

Investigators continue to gather more evidence in the case.