Aurora police investigate crash, arrest driver after failed traffic stop

Aurora police officers investigated a crash early Friday morning after a failed traffic stop. According to investigators, an officer tried to stop a vehicle near the Alameda Avenue and Peoria Street intersection just after 5 a.m.

A crash at Alameda Avenue and Havana Street in Aurora. CBS

That's when the officer said the driver sped away, traveling westbound on Alameda. Investigators said the officer decided not to pursue the vehicle and continued down Alameda.

The officer noticed the driver who sped away from the failed traffic stop had crashed into another vehicle at Alameda and Havana. Investigators said that as the officer pulled up, the driver tried to leave but was injured. The passenger stayed with the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody by other responding officers.

A crash at Alameda and Havana in Aurora. CBS

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation of injuries before he was transported to jail. One person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.