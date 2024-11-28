Aurora Police Internet Crimes Unit arrests repeat child offender in Colorado

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has arrested a repeat offender on sexual exploitation of a child charges. Brandon James Christensen, 40, was arrested on a warrant at his home last Friday.

Fugitive unit officers arrested Christensen, 40, at his home, 17853 E. Tennessee Ave. He is facing three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, and a sentencing enhancer of habitual sex offender against children. He has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Brandon James Christensen Aurora Police

According to investigators, the charges stem from May 2023 when detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about an internet image search of child pornography at a residence in Aurora.

When the search warrant was executed at Christensen's home, detectives seized multiple devices and forensic examinations revealed almost 200 images related to child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators said that Christensen is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction from 2017 out of Adams District Court for possession of child pornography.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit partners with Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as part of the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force. The task force is comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area focusing on child exploitation and child sex trafficking investigations.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.