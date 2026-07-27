Aurora police searching for suspect responsible for fatal hit-and-run

The Aurora Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Monday morning.

According to investigators, a good Samaritan spotted the bicyclist on the ground in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The driver pulled over to help and then called dispatchers, notifying them that the bicyclist did not appear to have survived.

First responders arrived shortly after and confirmed that the bicyclist had died at the scene.

Investigators believe this was a hit-and-run incident. However, they do not yet have a description of the vehicle and are still looking into what led up to the crash.