Aurora police want help solving robbery at fast food restaurant

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help in solving a robbery at a fast food restaurant on Sept. 2. According to investigators, the robbery happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 2 in the 16900 block of East Iliff Avenue.

Police in Aurora are asking for help in solving a robbery at a fast food restaurant on Sept. 2. Aurora Police

Detectives said the business was open at the time of the robbery, but the dining area was closed. That's when two suspects got inside after they broke the glass door of the main entrance.

Investigators said that one of the suspects had a handgun. They robbed the business and ran away before officers arrived. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Police in Aurora are searching for two suspects who robbed a fast food restaurant in the 16900 block of East Iliff Avenue shortly after midnight on Sept. 2. Aurora Police

Detectives said the two suspects are described as male; both were wearing face masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves at the time of the robbery. One of the suspects had a light grey sweatshirt, black pants, red or maroon shoes and carried a black backpack. The suspect with the gun also wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or knows anything about the robbery to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.