Aurora Police Department offering free tracking devices to reduce auto theft

The Aurora Police Department's anti-theft program is helping residents keep their vehicles safe with free tracking devices.

Janet Reese and her husband were at Aurora's District One Police Station early Saturday morning with one thing on their agenda.

"To protect our cars with all the car theft that's going on," said Reese.

They are Aurora residents and say that if their car were stolen, it may not be easy for them to replace it.

"When you're on a fixed income, yes. It would be hard to replace it," Reese said.

That's why they spent the morning signing up for the APD MetroTrack program. MetroTrack is an auto theft deterrent program in which APD gives out free Bluetooth tracking devices so drivers and the department can track a vehicle if it is ever stolen.

Aurora police say most cars that are stolen are then used in other crimes, so by keeping vehicles safe, not only are drivers protecting themselves, they're also protecting the community.

According to APD's transparency portal, a website that tracks crime data, car thefts have actually gone down year so far. Janet says the theft prevention program is still a wonderful idea.

"I think it's great. And it's free," said Reese.

Until they run out, APD is also giving out free steering wheel lock devices when you sign up for Metro Track. They received a grant to also give them away free of charge. Janet got hers and said it, plus her new Bluetooth tracker will give her peace of mind.

"Yeah, it does. I live on a very busy street, and we've seen wrecks, at least two a month. People are damaging property and cars," said Reese. "We have a 2015, so we don't have a lot of those fancy bells and whistles on our car. So just to protect our cars."

Those who missed out on today's event can go to Aurora Police District 1 Headquarters every Monday and Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.