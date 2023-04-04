Aurora police ask for help in solving deadly shooting from last weekend

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that happened on April 1. The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on April 1, an officer was flagged down by a neighbor saying that a woman was bleeding. The officer found a 36-year-old woman who was critically injured. The officer performed CPR until she was rushed to the hospital by medical personnel.

The woman, later identified as Erika Monique Thornton, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated.

Detectives are asking those living in the E. 6th Ave and Del Mar Circle area to review any external surveillance footage between 6 - 6:30 p.m. and notify police of anything suspicious. Additionally, anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.