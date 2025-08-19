Aurora police crash into patrol vehicle on purpose to stop suspect accused of stealing that vehicle

Police in Aurora gave chase and intentionally crashed into one of their own stolen patrol vehicles to stop the suspect on Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the situation began about 8:30 a.m. as a burglary call in the 700 block of South Oswego Street.

"While investigating that incident, a possibly uninvolved male entered one of our police vehicles, a Tahoe, and stole it," said Aurora Police Deputy Chief Michael Gaskill. "One of our officers observed the male getting into the vehicle and taking off."

Police in Aurora gave chase and intentionally crashed into one of their own stolen patrol vehicles to stop the suspect. Aurora Police

Officers said they began a pursuit, and that's when the suspect led them through multiple jurisdictions. Law enforcement from Arapahoe County and Greenwood Village assisted in the pursuit until the suspect led officers back into Aurora. At times, that pursuit reached speeds of 80 mph.

Aurora police said the pursuit ended about 9:15 a.m. when an Aurora police sergeant intentionally rammed into the patrol vehicle to stop the suspect near the intersection of Alameda and Airport Boulevard.

"As the vehicle tried to make a turn and was starting to lose control, one of our D-2 supervisors entered the path of the vehicle and intentionally rammed the vehicle, stopping it," said Gaskill.

The CBS Colorado helicopter flew over the crash near the intersection of Alameda and Airport Boulevard on Tuesday morning. CBS

The suspect was ordered to remain in the vehicle and surrendered to officers when he was taken into custody, according to Gaskill.

"That suspect was transported to an area hospital along with the D-2 supervisor who was involved," Gaskill said.

Gaskill said the SUV was running with the vehicle's keys in the officer's pocket, and the anti-theft function was not activated.

The suspect was later identified by police as 31-year-old Brayan Reyes-Bernal.

Brayan Reyes-Bernal Aurora Police Department

Reyes-Bernal aces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, burglary, and hit-and-run, with additional charges pending. He was currently on probation out of Adams County for felony trespassing and has a lengthy criminal history, including prior arrests for domestic violence and DUI, according to Aurora police.