Aurora police ask some residents to shelter in place due to barricade situation

Police in Aurora have asked some residents in the area near a barricaded suspect to shelter in place.

Officers served a warrant in the 17600 block of East Mansfield Avenue around 7:20 p.m. for a suspect they say is a wanted fugitive. However, officials say the suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence.

Negotiators are on the scene trying to peacefully resolve the situation, and a SWAT Team is also at the scene.

Authorities have asked residents near the area to shelter in place while they try to reach a resolution.

The Aurora Police Department has not yet released more information on the situation. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.