Aurora police assisting Buckley Space Force Base personnel as safety cordon established

Emergency responders from the U.S. Space Force and the Aurora Police Department are at the scene of a building at Buckley Space Force Base, and a 1,000-foot safety cordon has been set up around an area referred to as the "large vehicle inspection bay."

Officials with Space Force didn't immediately respond to questions seeking more information about the response, but that large vehicle inspection point is closed until further notice and Space Force officials said to expect delays at the base's 6th Avenue entrance gate.

Footage from CBS News Colorado's helicopter showed various emergency vehicles, including marked and unmarked law enforcement trucks and fire rescue trucks near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. . CBS

They're recommending people use the Mississippi Avenue gate.

Aurora police said just before 11:30 a.m. that East 6th Avenue is closed in both directions between Tower Road and East Stephen D. Hogan Parkway.

Around 12:40 p.m., a bomb squad technician was seen in protective gear inspecting a snack truck at the vehicle inspection bay with a robot and other equipment near him.

Footage from CBS News Colorado's helicopter showed a bomb squad technician inspecting a vehicle at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. CBS

Buckley Space Force Base sits just west of E-470 and south of East 6th Avenue, and is about 20 miles east of downtown Denver and 15 miles south of Denver International Airport.

It's one of seven Space Force bases in the U.S. and one of three in Colorado; the other two are Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base, both in Colorado Springs.

Formerly Buckley Air Force Base, the land it sits on was bought by the City of Denver in 1938 and has served as a military garrison under the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy at various times in its history.

It houses Space Delta 4, the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard, and various other units.