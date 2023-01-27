Watch CBS News
Aurora police arrest suspect driver Daniel Saenz-Moreno in deadly hit & run

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Daniel Saenz-Moreno was arrested several hours after the crash on Thursday. 

  Daniel Saenz-Moreno  Aurora Police

Investigators said an older man was walking near the intersection of 19th and Peoria on Thursday morning when he was struck by an SUV that didn't stop. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers found the suspect vehicle nearby and then arrested Saenz-Moreno on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 10:51 AM

