Aurora Police: SUV leaves crash after hitting man near 19th, Peoria

A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection with E 19th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora on Thursday morning.

According to Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the report of the crash just before 6 a.m. Police described a pedestrian as an older man, who investigators believe was hit by a larger SUV that never stopped.

#APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Peoria, between Montview & 17th, have been closed. APD’s Traffic Unit is investigating a hit & run crash involving a pedestrian who was transported w/ life-threatening injuries. Vehicle described as large SUV. Call @CrimeStoppersCO with tips. pic.twitter.com/d1Xt8m2f57 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 26, 2023

The man was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

Copter4 was above the active scene at 7 a.m. when all lanes for blocked near 19th and Peoria.