Aurora Police: SUV leaves crash after hitting man near 19th, Peoria

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection with E 19th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora on Thursday morning. 

According to Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the report of the crash just before 6 a.m. Police described a pedestrian as an older man, who investigators believe was hit by a larger SUV that never stopped. 

The man was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries. 

Copter4 was above the active scene at 7 a.m. when all lanes for blocked near 19th and Peoria.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

