Aurora Police: SUV leaves crash after hitting man near 19th, Peoria
A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection with E 19th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora on Thursday morning.
According to Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the report of the crash just before 6 a.m. Police described a pedestrian as an older man, who investigators believe was hit by a larger SUV that never stopped.
The man was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
Copter4 was above the active scene at 7 a.m. when all lanes for blocked near 19th and Peoria.
