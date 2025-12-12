Aurora police arrest suspect accused in connection with shooting at apartment complex

Police in Aurora have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex last month. According to investigators, Christopher "Sandwich" Cole was arrested Wednesday on an active Aurora police warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing.

Investigators said the charges stem from an incident that began at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 when Aurora police officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they located several cartridge casings but no victim. Officers said they later learned that the victim drove himself to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said they determined the shooting stemmed from an argument about money. Cole was identified as the suspect. He was located and arrested in Denver on Wednesday by the Aurora Police Department Fugitive Apprehension and Narcotics Unit. Investigators said he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Cole remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

Aurora police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.