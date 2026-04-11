Aurora police say 14-year-old crashed stolen vehicle, two people in custody

Editor's note: Police initially reported that the suspect is nine years old. His age has been updated below.

Aurora police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old boy was driving a stolen vehicle and crashed on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the boy was driving a stolen vehicle southbound on Peoria Street and fleeing a police pursuit. When the driver attempted to turn east onto 11th Street, the vehicle allegedly struck a tree.

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Officers said four people were inside the vehicle, two of whom they say tried to run away on foot. Both of those people have reportedly been taken into custody. Their ages have not yet been released.

APD confirmed that the 14-year-old driving the vehicle was injured in the crash, but they do not know to what extent. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In an update Saturday evening, police said the suspect initially told them he was nine years old. They later discovered he was 14. They added that the boy also has a "slew" of warrants in addition to the charges he could face in connection with the crash.