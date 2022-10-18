Watch CBS News
Aurora officers fire shots near condos, suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody early on Tuesday morning after Aurora Police Department responded near Robinwood Condominiums, and officers fired shots. 

According to the APD tweet, police originally responded to a shots fired/menacing call near the condominiums on E Ohio Avenue. 

The suspect in this investigation was brought into custody without injuries, and no officers were injured during the response. 

APS says there is no threat to the pubic, and the critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District is investigating the response that prompted officers to fire shots. 

October 18, 2022 / 5:29 AM

