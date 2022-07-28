Watch CBS News
2 dogs rescued in response to residential fire on Oakland Street in Aurora

Two dogs was rescued during the response to a residential fire on Oakland Street in Aurora on Thursday morning.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire near Oakland Street and 1st Avenue, where the fire was being brought under control as of 7 a.m. 

In a follow-up, the fire department confirmed it was dogs that were found at the home when crews responded. They were recovered and taken for treatment and are expected to be OK.  

There was no report of injuries to any people, and no report of anyone other than the rescued pets inside the home. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:26 AM

