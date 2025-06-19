Aurora man sentenced 99 years to life in prison for robbery, sexual assault of hotel employee

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 99 years to life in prison for a series of violent crimes he committed just six days before Christmas in 2020. Khafre Buxton, 37, was sentenced after he was convicted on all counts against him.

Those charges include second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful sexual contact and a violent crime sentence enhancer.

According to prosecutors, Aurora police officers were dispatched to an aggravated robbery call at a Quality Inn located in the 1000 block of S. Abilene Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2020.

Khafre Buxton Arapahoe County

Around 3 a.m. Buxton arrived at the hotel and knocked on the door. The front clerk let Buxton inside and that's when he pulled out a machete. Buxton took the front clerk and a security guard to a back office to obtain money from a filing cabinet. Buxton then kidnapped the female front desk clerk.

Buxton left the hotel with the victim in his car and drove to a nearby hardware store where he sexually assaulted her.

Aurora police officers spotted Buxton's car down the street from the Quality Inn and initiated a traffic stop. That's when the victim was able to escape the vehicle and ran toward officers. Buxton was arrested.

"The defendant terrorized an innocent front desk clerk and a security guard who were doing nothing more than working their routine job that night," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo said in a statement. "Instead of taking cash and leaving, Mr. Buxton continued his crime spree by kidnapping the clerk and sexually assaulting her. I commend the Aurora Police Department for their quick response times which ultimately led to the capture of the defendant less than a mile down the road."

Buxton was formally sentenced on June 13.