Aurora man charged with allegedly body slamming lawyer, trying to get to "child killer" witnesses say

An Arapahoe County judge on Monday ordered Aurora resident Daniel Alexander Ashby, 36, to stand trial for felony assault, after witnesses say Ashby body slammed defense lawyer H. Michael Steinberg in a courthouse hallway last December. Witnesses said Ashby was trying to get to Steinberg's client, who is charged with killing Ashby's 12-year-old nephew in a fatal accident last December.

Police characterized the incident as an "MMA-style takedown," which caused serious injuries to Steinberg, necessitating surgery. At a preliminary hearing Monday, a special prosecutor in the case, Jake Friedberg, said the lawyer "may never walk again. He's having a really difficult time," said the prosecutor.

Ashby's lawyer, Spencer Friedrich, told the judge that Ashby acted in self- defense after Steinberg pushed him.

But the judge said he doubted Ashby used reasonable force in the confrontation. The judicial officer also refused to lower Ashby's $75,000. bond, noting the defendant's previous criminal record.

An Arapahoe County deputy testified Monday that after the incident, Ashby told the deputy, "He wanted to see the child killer." Deputy Brian Tucker said Ashby approached Steinberg "aggressively" before Steinberg physically pushed him back, in an apparent attempt to shield his client, and Ashby dropped the lawyer with "a double leg takedown and drove him into the ground." Other witnesses said they too heard Ashby say he wanted to see the "child murderer."

Ashby's 12-year-old nephew was a victim in a fatal crash last July in Aurora. His nephew was riding an electric scooter in a marked crosswalk on East Iliff Avenue and had activated a crossing signal, according to court records. But driver Christopher Ramirez- Rodriguez, 19, allegedly failed to stop for the red light and struck and killed the boy. Ramirez- Rodriguez is charged with careless driving resulting in death. Steinberg was his lawyer.

Another Arapahoe County sheriff's investigator, Jamie Wright, said a witness told her that Ashby looked like he was "on a mission" in the courthouse hallway. That witness said they saw Steinberg shove Ashby, followed by Ashby picking up the lawyer and throwing him to the ground.

Responding to an email from CBS Colorado, Steinberg declined to discuss the criminal case against Ashby.

Several witnesses told investigators both men were "aggressive" during the confrontation.

Friedberg told the judge that Ashby "flew off the handle. None of this had to happen."

Ashby is due back in court for an arraignment on Feb. 13.