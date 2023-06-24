Aurora Major Crimes Unit investigates suspicious death near N. Peoria Street

Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in the 3000 block of N. Peoria Street.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:45 a.m. and found an adult woman that appeared to have succumbed to a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly dead at the scene.

Authorities also said officers were unable to locate the individual who initially reported the incident.

The victim's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office, along with the official cause of death.

APD says there is no suspect information at this time, while the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The department is encouraging anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).