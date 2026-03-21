Aurora looking for lifeguards amid ongoing warm temperatures, increase in pool visitors

Saturday was the hottest day in history during the month of March for some cities in Colorado, and it's only going to get hotter as spring and summer move in. When that happens, people will want to take a dip in their local pool, and Aurora is getting ready.

Indoor pools have already seen an increase in foot traffic this week.

"On days like today, where we don't have our outdoor pools open just quite yet, we're going to see a lot more flow of people, especially this week and next week, with it being spring break week," said Sierra Bartling, the Aquatics Specialist at Moorhead Recreation Center in Aurora. "Everybody's like, 'Hey, warm weather, spring break, no school. Let's go to the pool. Let's go have some fun.'"

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This has kept their lifeguards busy. It's nothing they can't handle, but Bartling says they'll soon need some help.

"We're getting ready to open our other pools. We are in need of more staffing. Especially, we are also getting ready to bring more programming to the aquatics industry as well, more classes and more other swimming classes as well," said Bartling.

That includes opening outdoor pools and re-opening Utah Pool, which has been closed for repairs

"So, they need more lifeguards just to watch everybody over and to be instructors," said Bartling.

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On Saturday, they held a hiring event in Moorhead to encourage people to apply. Bartling says they had a lot of interest, especially from teenagers on swim teams. And while it's a job with a lot of responsibility, Bartling says most people truly enjoy it.

"Once they come in and they see the pool, and they see how important their job is, it just makes it a lot better experience for them," said Bartling.

The lifeguard position in Aurora pays $17 per hour and requires a flexible schedule. Hiring is ongoing.