Aurora helps Colorado immigrants with an entrepreneurial spirit get ideas off the ground

Leaders in Aurora have always maintained that if you want to start a business in Colorado, their city is a great place to do it. Now they're putting their money where their mouth is, so to speak, by helping immigrants with an entrepreneurial spirit get their ideas off the ground.

For six months, Marcelo Alvariza has been living out his dream of owning a restaurant in Aurora, but he says getting to this point was a long process.

Orejano Casual Latin Cuisine is located on the 800 block of South Havana Street. CBS

"We were searching everything on (the) internet. And, yeah, there was a process," said Alvariza about opening Orejano Casual Latin Cuisine. "Getting all the permits ... for all the construction we were doing with the general contractor. So that made it easy. But after that, all the health department (procedures)."

He says that's why Saturday he is giving back to the community by sharing his story at the city of Aurora's first citywide Hispanic business conference. It's an effort to connect Hispanic immigrants with the information and resources they need to achieve their American Dream.

"We believe that, certainly you know, the promotion of small business is one of the most important ... topics for us as a part of our integration efforts," said Ricardo Gambetta, the Manager of International and Immigrant Affairs for the City of Aurora.

Aurora is the most diverse city in the state, and they say when immigrants succeed, so does the city.

"We want to promote economic development in the city. We want to provide economic opportunities for everyone, for all the residents," said Gambetta.

They say it will be a complete guide on how to get up and running.

"Everything about how to start a new business, how to grow your business, how to access capital, how to do business with the city, everything related to permits and license, all the basic stuff that you need to know in order to open your business with the city," said Gambetta.

Alvariza says that with this kind of help anyone can own a business, just like he does.

"Just keep moving and ask questions. You know, the city helps you a lot. So just follow your dreams and try to make it happen," said Alvariza.

This event is currently full, but they are planning more in the future. One will be for African immigrants and one for immigrants from Asia.