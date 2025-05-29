Watch CBS News
Aurora hiker killed after 100 foot fall into creek bottom in Chaffee County

A hiker in Colorado was found dead Tuesday after he fell over 100 feet into a creek bottom near Agnes Vaille Falls.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a married couple from Aurora and their juvenile daughter were hiking along the Agnes Vaille Falls trailhead to the falls Tuesday. After reaching the falls, the wife and daughter returned to the trailhead. The father, Ronald Eugene Stamm, decided to continue hiking.

chaffee-county-hiker-death.jpg
Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Stamm attempted to climb the cliff face at the falls without equipment and possibly lost his grip. He fell over 100 feet into the creek bottom, where he was found face down about a half mile up the trail.

Authorities said Stamm did not survive the fall. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chaffee County Coroner.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North assisted in recovering Stamm's body and bringing him back to the trailhead.

