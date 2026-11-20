The Aurora Fox Arts Center is a community for arts in the city. This holiday season the theater is producing something a little different. They're performing "Hank Williams: Lost Highway."

"At the holidays, there's all kinds of choices for Christmas-themed or holiday-themed shows, and we decided to mix it up a little bit...offer some variety. Hank Williams is chock full of songs, 25 songs with 10 actors and musicians. It's really a nice slice of late 40's, early 50's country music," said Lisa Rigsby Peterson, interim director for the Arts Center.

The play follows Williams' rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs at the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at age 29. Audiences will be treated to songs like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," Move It on Over," and "Hey, Good Lookin',"

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Then in February, the Aurora Fox Arts Center will be performing August Wilson's "Two Trains Running"

"Now August Wilson is thought of as American's Shakespeare because of the power and beauty of his writing. He wrong something called the 'Century Cycle' about the black experience in America in every decade of the 20th century. 'Two Trains Running' is set in 1969. It's a very turbulent time in America, and it has themes of resilience, struggle, and justice also interwoven with a little bit of humor and a hint of romance," Rigsby Peterson explained.

The Aurora Fox is expanding ticketing options to meet the needs of its patrons. There will be a Pay-What-You-Can preview of the show on Thursday, February 4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about these two plays at Aurora Fox Arts Center

"Hank Williams: Lost Highway" runs from December 4 - December 27, 2026. August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" runs February 4 - February 21, 2027.