Aurora Fire Rescue fights back against cancer risks with new screenings, turnout gear

Firefighters in Colorado face a lot of dangers that put them at risk of injury or illness, but one of the more prevalent problems can come from their own gear. Now, Aurora Fire Rescue is taking steps to make sure its crews stay safe while saving others.

Firefighters have some of the highest risks for job-related cancer. According to the CDC, they are 9% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the average American because of the chemicals that can be released in fires and the chemicals used to protect them from those fires.

CBS

"The problem with this inner shell is it contains PFAS, and PFAS contributes to firefighter cancer," said Aurora Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Hunter Hackbarth. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, but they're also known as "forever chemicals." They don't break down into the environment readily and include dozens of substances known to cause a variety of health problems.

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, 72% of their members' line-of-duty deaths in 2023 were due to occupational cancer.

Aurora firefighters display new turnout gear (left) next to older gear containing PFAS (right) CBS

"We have had two retirees that have passed from cancer. We have other retirees that are managing some cancer issues right now," said Hackbarth.

That's why Aurora Fire Rescue is investing in programs to keep its men and women safe. First, they are starting lifespan cancer screenings for their firefighters through a federal government grant, and they are getting new gear free from cancer-causing PFAS.

"Which is a single-layer gear, protective outer shell that we wear for medical calls, car accidents, auto extrication, wildland fire and general use compared to our structure, firefighting gear," said Hackbarth.

The idea is that since the majority of calls they respond to are not structure fires, they can wear the light gear that doesn't expose them to PFAS like their bunker gear does. They will still have to use and carry their bunker gear, but will use it less often. It's an idea that is a big hit around the firehouse.

CBS

"They're a lot lighter. They're a lot easier to walk around and breathe," said firefighter Patrick Slama.

"In the summer, it will be nice," said firefighter Seidel.