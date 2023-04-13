Aurora Fire Rescue advises to check smoke detectors after blaze displaces family

Aurora Fire Rescue is reminding the community to check smoke detectors and fire alarms after a family was displaced following a house fire Wednesday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue was called out to reports of a house fire in the 18700 block of E. Hawaii Drive.

Fire crews arrived to the scene where they observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews instantly began fire suppression and immediately searched for individuals and pets inside.

One person was evacuated and provided medical attention by providers on the scene. The individual reportedly did not have life-threatening injuries.

Each individual safely evacuated on their own, along with some of their pets. But crews continued surveying the home until they found a missing cat, who was unable to escape the blaze.

Medical providers began CPR, while providing oxygen to the cat, using a specialized mask made for pets. Despite the best efforts of responders on scene the cat did not survive.

Damage to the home was extensive to both the interior and exterior of the structure, according to the department.

Aurora Fire Rescue contacted partners at the American Red Cross to provide shelter and emergency services for those, who were displaced from their home along with their pets.

Fire authorities responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation. There are currently no early indications as to what started the blaze.

The department is urging the community to check all smoke detectors and fire alarms to see if they are working properly.