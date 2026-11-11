Aurora fire investigators search for arson suspect in security video before fire destroyed 5 apartment buildings

Aurora fire investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect who was captured on surveillance video before a fire destroyed five apartment buildings under construction in December 2023. Investigators believe there may be someone who has information about the arson or suspect and are offering a $60,000 reward.

Aurora Fire Investigators are searching for an arson suspect wanted in connection with a fire that destroyed five apartment buildings in December 2023. Aurora Fire Rescue

The fire ignited in the area of the 7300 block of South Addison Court, just east of E-470, not far from Aurora Parkway on Dec. 14, 2023.

Aurora Fire Rescue said at the time they were hindered in battling the blaze by construction equipment, which they had to move out of the way in places. A lack of fire hydrants in the area added to the challenges in fighting the fire, which was difficult in the freezing temperatures. No one was hurt.

Investigators said evidence later revealed the fire was intentionally set, costing $22 million.

Aurora Fire Rescue

During the investigation, a suspect was discovered on video at the scene where the arson occurred. Investigators urged help from the public, stating that "You are in a unique position to have observed behavioral changes in those individuals before and/or after the time of the incident. You may have noticed one or more of the following changes that were atypical or unexpected: changes in mood, lifestyle patterns, normal routine, such as missing work or school, or appearance; a sudden departure from the area; unreasonable explanations for disposal of clothing, unexplained injuries or burns; displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress, or irritability; changes in consumption of alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes; intense attention or avoidance of the news coverage of this case."

Aurora Fire Rescue investigators are asking for help identifying an arson suspect in a Dec. 14, 2023 fire that destroyed five apartment buildings in the 7300 block of South Addison Court. Aurora Fire Rescue

The ATF Denver Field Division is supporting Aurora Fire Rescue in the investigation.

Two days after this fire, another massive fire occurred in an apartment complex under construction at Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. The cause of that fire remains under investigation. Investigators believe the two incidents are not related.

CBS

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 720-913-7867 or visit www.MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com to share your information. Regardless of how insignificant you may think it is or whether you think we already are aware of it, no detail

or piece of information is too small.