Colorado three-alarm fire causes heavy damage at Aurora construction site

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A three-alarm fire at a construction site in southeast Aurora overnight caused major damage to apartment buildings that were being constructed. No one was hurt.  

Aurora Fire Rescue

It happened in the area of the 7300 block of South Addison Court. That's just east of E-470 not far from Aurora Parkway, and the northbound lanes E-470 were closed while firefighters battled the fire.

Officials from Aurora Fire Rescue said they were hindered in battling the blaze by construction equipment which they had to move out of the way in places.

So far there's no word on what caused the fire.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 6:57 AM MST

