Colorado crews extinguish fire days after blaze destroys apartment complex under construction in Aurora
Five days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, crews have extinguished the fire. Hot spots are no longer burning inside the buildings.
The 5-alarm fire broke out last Saturday at the construction site in Aurora. Crews are working on a demolition plan which could take weeks to complete.
That intersection remained closed on Thursday and there is no estimate on when area road closures will reopen.
What caused the fire remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.