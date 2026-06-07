Aurora police looking for information on fatal shooting in alleyway

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to reach out with information on a fatal shooting that took place in an alley early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the department received a report of a shooting in the alley between the 1400 blocks of Dallas Street and Clinton Street. Officers found a 25-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving actions on him until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds, but later died.

Investigators say a group of people were in the alley when an argument began, then someone shot the victim and ran away.

Police say they don't have information on the suspect yet and that the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.