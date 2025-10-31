Aurora family turns Halloween into night of giving with food, warm clothing

On a block lit up with skeletons, pumpkins, and spooky decorations, the Reynolds-Mardon family home is easily one of the most festive stops in Aurora. But this Halloween, it isn't the decorations that are drawing attention - it's the invitation.

Destinee Reynolds and Tim Mardon are opening their front porch to neighbors who need a little extra help.

Along with candy, the family is handing out ramen, mac and cheese, cereal, and even brand-new hats, gloves, scarves, and ear warmers for kids.

One family in Aurora is handing out food and warm clothing to those in need this Halloween. CBS

"We know right now that a lot of families are struggling," said Destinee, a mother of four. "I've been in that position. I relied on SNAP when my twins were born. We were homeless. I couldn't imagine getting through that without help."

With SNAP benefits set to end Nov. 1 and grocery prices climbing, families across Colorado are feeling the strain.

Some parents are preparing to face tough financial choices. Others may not be able to afford cold-weather gear for their kids as temperatures drop.

"I was buying my kids' hats and gloves this morning and decided that we should also give up some for some other kids, too," she said.

Destinee posted her invitation on NextDoor, and the response was immediate. She ran out to purchase more winter gear after her interview with CBS Colorado.

"It blew up," she said. "We just hope we have enough. If we can make someone's night easier, that's worth everything."

While their kids are excited to collect candy, they understand that every family's fridge isn't as full.

"It makes me feel bad," one daughter said. "We get special stuff. Some kids don't."

Her brother jumped in, eager to list what their house is giving out.

"We have the good stuff! We have noodles. Cereal. Kool-Aid. And stuff for winter!"

Though the season for giving is still weeks away, these parents hope the kids and other neighbors see that being a good neighbor isn't seasonal.

"We know we have more than other families right now," Tim said. "It's a small gesture, but it's something we can give back."