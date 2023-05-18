Aurora families homeless after December apartment fire

Five months after a fire, those displaced residents are still being kept from their apartment homes

Moreen Luna used to live at the Shadow Tree Apartments in northeast Aurora. That is until December of 2023 when her building caught fire.

"It was there a boiler that blew up, their electricity wherever, that blew up we didn't have no part of this at all," Moreen said.

Immediately, management put her and her neighbors in a hotel, but life wasn't easy.

"Two beds, one room, nothing to cook on... a microwave, a little tiny refrigerator, we can't buy food. This is terrible," Moreen said.

CBS

They have been at the hotel ever since away from their homes and belongings with no return date in sight.

"They keep telling us next week, next week, next month, next month, next week two weeks... now we get a note on our door saying that the apartments are inhabitable," Moreen said.

So, Moreen and her neighbors scrambled to get things out this week, but when they showed up at their old homes they discovered even more heartbreak.

"All our apartments have been broken into thousands of dollars of merchandise has been stolen from our apartments," Moreen said.

She says the apartment complex is supposed to have 24-hour security but the thefts still occurred. She also says the apartment complex has offered to make it up to residents but nothing has come through yet.

Moreen Luna CBS

"They keep saying, 'oh we're going to reimburse you we're going to reimburse you' nothing has happened," Moreen said.

Moreen has a few more days in the hotel before the apartment complex stops paying for their stay and after that she doesn't know where she will go.

"Homeless I don't know... I don't know," Moreen expressed.

She says she needs someone to step in to save her.

"Help that's all. Help," Moreen said.

CBS News Colorado did call the apartment complex for their side of the story, but says it cannot comment. Moreen and her family are raising money to help her find a place to stay.