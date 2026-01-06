New Aurora eSports hub removes barriers, expands opportunities for Colorado gamers

The City of Aurora is celebrating the grand opening of its eSports hub inside the Central Recreation Center. It marks another milestone in the Colorado city's growing investment in competitive gaming, youth engagement and safe spaces to recreate.

Gov. Jared Polis helps cut the ribbon on Aurora's eSports hub. CBS

The new hub, located at 18150 E. Vassar Place, officially opened Monday with city leaders, community members, and Gov. Jared Polis, who describes himself as a gamer.

The eSports hub features 10 professional gaming computers, along with a PlayStation 5 and a Nintendo Switch, giving players access to high-end equipment that can otherwise be cost-prohibitive for many families.

City officials say accessibility is a major focus of the program. The eSports hub is considered a regular recreation center amenity, included with entry to the facility. Players can access the space through a recreation center membership, a $5 drop-in fee, or for free through the city's We Are Aurora Youth program, which provides complimentary recreation center access to teens ages 13 to 17 during school breaks.

"I don't think this kind of access is common," said Troy Johnan, eSports recreation supervisor with Aurora Parks and Recreation. "The barrier to entry is usually the cost of the equipment. Being able to give kids access to this technology is huge."

Aurora leaders say the hubs are about more than screen time. Programming is designed to encourage teamwork, communication and problem-solving, with a strong emphasis on STEM-based learning.

Aurora's eSports hub inside the Central Recreation Center CBS

"We want to discourage the connotation of brain rot. We try to make it as enriching as possible," Johnan said. "Along with having fun, we really focus on teamwork and communication so kids can take those skills outside this room and into everyday life."

The rise of competitive gaming is also gaining traction beyond recreation centers. The Colorado High School Activities Association officially recognizes eSports as a sport, and colleges across the country now offer eSports scholarships, creating new pathways for students who excel in gaming.

Local colleges, including MSU Denver, University of Colorado and the University of Denver, already field competitive eSports teams - a sign, city leaders say, that the industry's growth is far from slowing down.

Aurora's eSports program began in 2021 with virtual offerings during the pandemic. In 2022, the city opened an eSports lounge at the Expo Community Center, the first facility of its kind in Colorado, allowing young gamers to compete in person using state-of-the-art equipment.

Since then, demand has surged. City officials say eSports camps regularly fill up during school breaks, prompting expansion to multiple recreation centers across Aurora.

The program is also designed to be inclusive, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities, including adaptive gaming opportunities for adults with disabilities.

CBS

City leaders say the new Central Recreation Center hub represents the future of recreation - blending physical spaces, digital skills and social connection.

More information about upcoming eSports hub openings and programming is available at AuroraGov.org/eSports.