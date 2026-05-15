City of Aurora encouraging neighbors to host permitted block parties, form connections

Aurora's block party permit program officially opens Friday, allowing residents to legally close off residential streets for neighborhood gatherings through Oct. 31. City leaders hope the program helps rebuild connections in a time when many people barely know the neighbors living next door.

"Having those connections can be really important," said Julie Patterson, senior communication strategist for the City of Aurora. "If we can come together as a community, come together with our neighbors, we can get a lot of things done."

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The city says approved block parties can help neighbors exchange contact information, build trust and create stronger support systems within neighborhoods.

Under the program, at least two households on the same street must apply together for a permit. The city provides free barricades to block off approved streets while police evaluate the location for safety. Residents can also request visits from Aurora firefighters or their local police area representative officer during the event.

"Requiring two households to come together and apply for the block party permit shows there's some unification behind the idea," Patterson said. "It's one of the first steps to bringing people together in the neighborhood behind this singular event."

The city averages about 30 block party permits each year, according to Patterson, with the Fourth of July being the busiest time for requests. Halloween block parties are also encouraged later in the season.

Aurora's program has existed for decades, but officials recently streamlined the application process through the city's online customer service portal. The city also offers Neighborhood Mini-Grants that can help pay for food, beverages, flyers and activities connected to block parties.

"It's definitely given some structure to the idea of block parties in neighborhoods," Patterson said. "So that we make sure that people are doing it in a safe way and doing it in a way that their neighbors are behind."

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For longtime Aurora resident Carla, the idea brings back memories from another time. Carla said she has lived in her neighborhood for 30 years and remembers the last neighborhood block party, which happened nearly three decades ago.

"We had a barbecue, drinks and just had conversation and enjoyed each other," she said. "We do have a lot of kids in the neighborhood, but you know, they're just not outside getting involved, enjoying the weather."

Now, she says, people are more disconnected.

"We're very fragmented," Carla said. "You don't get to have the warm hellos anymore. I think we can get back to that."

She called the city's new push a positive step.

"That is a really good idea," Carla said of the program. "If you could find neighborhoods who are willing to participate and take it on, that would be something fun to do."

Aurora leaders are also encouraging residents to combine block parties with neighborhood cleanups through the city's "Together We Keep Aurora Beautiful" campaign. Residents participating in cleanup efforts can receive safety vests, trash bags and city pickup for collected trash.

Block party permits are not intended for private parties or events related to political affiliations, commercial or religious organizations, or for neighbors who host a party on their private property.

For more information on how to apply for a permit, visit the city portal, email blockparty@auroragov.org, or call the Permit Center at (303) 739-7420.