Patient of Aurora dentist arrested for murdering wife shocked: "Stunning... this is a man that I trusted"

By Rick Sallinger

/ CBS Colorado

"My name is Dr. Jim Craig and I practice at Summerbrook dental group."

He advertised his practice on YouTube.

Summerbrook Dental Group | Overview by Summerbrook Dental Group on YouTube

Craig had been a respected dentist. Now in a very different type of outfit, wearing handcuffs and shackles, he appeared in court on Thursday where he was formally charged with first-degree murder.

His wife Angela is believed to have been killed by poisoning. Court documents indicate his goal was to kill his spouse so he could be with a woman with which he was having an affair.

KNUS Radio talk show host Steffan Tubbs had been a patient of Craig, "It was stunning... this is a man that I trusted with my personal health, I would have recommended him to anybody."

james-craig-2.jpg
CBS

In court, Craig's attorneys requested a gag order  They complained publicity is endangering the dentist's rights. Court documents show a search on Craig's computer asking "how many grains of arsenic will kill a human?"

There's also an invoice for the purchase of the poison potassium cyanide. 

Earlier this week CBS News Colorado spoke with friends of the Craigs.

Michael Lucero, a neighbor said, "I really felt bad for the family and when I found out what really happened the best I can describe it is like a punch in the gut."

Other court documents revealed a letter from a woman who appears to be a mistress of the dentist.

dentist-poison-text.jpg
According to the arrest affidavit, James Craig wrote: "Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn't drug you. I am super worried though." Aurora Police

A text message from Angela Craig to her husband, read "I feel drugged." The reply read, "Just for the record I didn't drug you, I am super worried though."

The couple had six children now they are without a mother and the father is behind bars.

Rick Sallinger
rick-sallinger1.jpg

Rick Sallinger is a reporter for CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 3:43 PM

