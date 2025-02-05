Watch CBS News
Two seriously injured in Aurora crash, road remains closed as police investigate

By Christa Swanson

Aurora police said the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road will remain closed for several hours as officers investigate a major crash.

According to authorities, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 9:55 a.m. Two people were reportedly taken to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The Aurora Police Department said traffic is shut down in all directions of the intersection while officers investigate the scene. They expect the roadway to remain closed for several hours.

