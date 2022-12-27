16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.

According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street.

Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK.

A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867