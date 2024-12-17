Watch CBS News
Coroner in Colorado identifies young mother, baby killed in deadly shooting

Aurora police investigate shooting with 3 dead, including infant & suspect
Aurora police investigate shooting with 3 dead, including infant & suspect 01:42

The Arapahoe County Coroner has identified the young mother and her infant daughter killed in a shooting in the Denver metro area over the weekend. Alondra Reyes, 20, and 14-month-old Aaliyah Leanne Vargas Reyes were shot and killed on Saturday morning. 

aurora-shooting.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue.  CBS

Aurora police rushed to the residence in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue about 10 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found four people who had been shot. Two people, Reyes, and her daughter, were rushed to the hospital where they died. A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Police said the suspected shooter, a 19-year-old, was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That suspect has not been identified. 

breaking-news-shooting-frame-6284.jpg
Police investigate a shooting in the 10300 block of East Evans Avenue in Aurora.  CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated, however, investigators said the shooting was related to an unknown family incident and everyone involved is known to each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

