One Colorado city is considering moving non-felony domestic violence cases to county courts

Aurora is one of the few cities in Colorado that handles non-felony domestic violence cases in its municipal court. The city is considering moving those cases from municipal to county courts, but some are concerned the transition might delay justice for victims.

Last year, a legislative effort aimed at preventing municipalities from managing these cases failed, leaving Aurora as one of the three cities in the state that continue to do so.

Currently, the municipal court handles about 2,400 open domestic violence cases.

"Aurora has essentially been subsidizing the counties by handling these cases," said Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, noting that larger cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs already send their non-felony domestic violence cases to county courts.

He estimates that the city could save around $3 million annually by shifting these cases to the county level. Savings could be redirected to other city priorities, like public safety and infrastructure.

"I believe we should do it for a cost-saving purpose for the taxpayers of Aurora, and I believe there are better outcomes for victims," Zvonek said. "The District Attorney's Offices have more investigators. They have more victims' rights advocates than we do."

Zvonek has heard concerns from Adams and Arapahoe Counties about the additional caseload. However, he believes that with planning and a phased transition, the counties can manage the additional cases.

"This would be a significant 400 or 500 additional cases into their office, so they would have to staff up. They wouldn't be prepared to take them on tomorrow and I understand that. The reason I've pushed this back is because I want to be sure that we're being thoughtful in how we do it," said Zvonek.

There are concerns about the impact of this transition on the justice system and victims. Karmen Carter, executive director of Gateway Domestic Violence Services, is apprehensive about the move.

The organization, located at the municipal court, has been assisting victims since 1984. It's the city's only organization serving victims of domestic violence. Gateway provides confidential advocacy, helps with safety planning and supports victims through court processes.

"If they were to move to the county court and the county courts don't have the resources, victims could get lost completely in that process," Carter said.

Carter also worries about the logistical challenges victims might face if required to travel to distant county courts, which she fears could deter them from seeking justice. Travel could be a problem for victims who may be struggling with issues such as homelessness or lack of childcare.

"To make it more difficult for them to have that opportunity is what is concerning to me about this," Carter said.

If misdemeanor domestic violence cases are moved out of municipal court, Carter says she's not sure what will happen to Gateway services.

The proposed transition plan suggests that any domestic violence case currently filed in municipal court will remain there until its final conclusion.

The Aurora City Council is expected to study the issue further, with a possible transition date tentatively set for 2025.