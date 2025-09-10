Aurora city workers participating in snow plow competition to better skills for snowstorms

It may not feel like it, but winter is coming, and the City of Aurora already has it in mind, specifically with winter snowplow operations. Snow plow drivers aren't just getting ready for the winter; they're training to compete in the Snow Roadeo.

Dozens of Aurora city employees are dusting off their training this week, while having some fun as well. City workers say once they are done this week, they will be even more prepared for the snow, especially since the city plows up to 1,600 miles of roadway during a single winter storm.

This hands on training gives drivers the chance to use their plow blades appropriately while maneuvering around parked and moving vehicles. The course, at the Aurora County Fairgrounds, takes about three and a half to four minutes to complete.

Each driver and team is then judged based on their speed and abilities. Even though the ground is dry and snow free, city workers say these days are the best days to train.

"The time to practice is now when there is no snow on the ground," Mark Tamburro, Street Operations Manager for Public Works, said. "It is a lot safer. We have a lot of new employees. This whole week is about training for them.

The winners from this week will represent in the American Public Works Association's Regional Snow Roadeo in Loveland later this month. This will feature drivers from several western states.