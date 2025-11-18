After 5 months, Aurora City Council returns to in-person meetings

Aurora City Council returned to in-person meetings on Monday, Nov. 17, for the first time in months. It's a shift that follows growing frustration from residents who felt the virtual format was silencing their voices.

Aurora City Council CBS

Protests during meetings demanding justice for victims of police shootings are part of why the council voted to stop having them in person.

The return to chambers comes on the same night families of people killed by police rallied outside, demanding accountability and stricter oversight.

As Aurora attempts to reset its meetings and restore public participation, trust remains fragile.

MiDean Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence, called Aurora one of the most egregious examples of systemic failures in policing. She also issued a warning to the newly elected council members, "You were voted in to give us something different. Do not take us back to where we were, that's what got us here."

As the Aurora City Council returned to in-person meetings, families of people killed by police rallied outside. CBS

Council voted at the end of October to resume in-person meetings. Many residents believed the shift to virtual meetings limited their access and muted their concerns.

"The city has never taken steps to silence anyone," said City Attorney Pete Schulte. "We only wanted meetings to run smoothly. When meetings get disrupted, it doesn't do any good for the citizens or the elected officials."

Schulte says security changes are in place inside council chambers. Additional safeguards include more security officers stationed throughout, podium rules preventing groups from crowding together and stricter enforcement of decorum to avoid disruptions.

Measures are intended to protect both the public and the elected officials. He says the city hopes both the public and council members adhere to the rules and maintain decorum so business can proceed.

Security at the Town Center as the Aurora City Council returned to in-person meetings. CBS

Beginning next month, a newly elected council takes office, which Schulte says will have full authority to change meeting rules and formats.