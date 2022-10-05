Aurora businesses receive funding to improve security

The City of Aurora is investing thousands into the security of local businesses. The American Rescue Plan Act gave the city $65.4 million in federal aid. Many small businesses will soon feel its impact by way of safety.

The city had over 400 applicants for its Safety and Security Grant. The funding will help small businesses and nonprofits with the installation of cameras, alarm systems, bullet-resistant window film and door hardware to strengthen security.

Business owner Scott Davenport applied for the grant and was approved. He already knows how he's going to use the money to protect his store.

"I'm getting some cameras installed in the front and in the back, and some window protection and the door lock system," said Davenport, owner of Heirloom Antique Mall in Aurora.

Surveillance video from his business shows thieves at work during a break in over the summer. He says his cameras helped APD identify the people who broke in.

Davenport and other business owners recently met with police to discuss safety.

Town Center at Aurora and Havana Business Improvement District hosted security training provided by the Aurora Police Department and the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

They received training on proactive and preventative measures.

"The police have been awesome, but I know they have to prioritize. My retail theft, while it's big to me and my dealers, is small in comparison to a lot of stores," said Davenport.

The city has vetted, assessed and assigned 203 businesses to contractors that will install those safety features.

Of the $3 million assigned to Safety and Security, $672,000 is assigned to businesses in the Colfax corridor.

The grantees can receive up to $20,000 worth of funding for these projects. However, the city says they're being responsible with that limit. They're having conversations with business owners to determine what they need to spread funding further.

The city had 111 businesses in the queue that have been vetted and are eligible to receive the grant. However, they didn't have enough funding to cover all 111.

Monday, the council approved $700,000 more towards the safety and security program to cover all 111 of those eligible businesses.