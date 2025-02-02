Aurora business owner to close for a day on Monday in solidarity with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protest

Ever since President Donald Trump was inaugurated and signed executive orders cracking down on immigration, many immigrants have been fearful. But at least one popular Colorado business is joining people across the nation to show the community that they believe immigrants aren't just important, but essential.

Casa Vallarta, near Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue in Aurora, will be closed on Monday, Feb. 3 to participate in "A Day Without Immigrants." It's a nationwide effort to raise awareness about how much immigrants do for the United States. It was done in February 2017 and in Florida in 2023.

Businesses like Casa Vallarta are closing, and people are encouraged to stay home from work and school and refrain from shopping. A sign on the front door announcing the closure reads "We are essential, we are strong and we are a community!"

Casa Vallarta in Aurora will close on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in observance of "Day Without Immigrants" day. CBS

Daniela Hernandez Javalera is the daughter of Casa Vallarta owner Rafael and an employee at the restaurant. She's proud of her dad and all of his accomplishments, even if she likes to pretend she isn't.

"They always ask, 'are you taking over?' And I say, 'no.' And that's usually where the conversation ends. God, I should not be in this interview," she joked. "His work ethic inspires me a lot."

Rafael opened Casa Vallarta more than 25 years ago. Hernandez Javalera and the people who work there say it's an Aurora institution.

"My sister had her baby shower here. We've had birthday parties here. We spent Christmases together with the family. It's a family-owned business. So it's all the brothers. I grew up with them," longtime employee Teresa Barajas said. "I've been coming here since I was 16, so they're like a second family."

Casa Vallarta employees Teresa Barajas, left, and Daniela Hernandez, talk about the family atmosphere of the restaurant and the importance of closing for "Day Without Immigrants." CBS

Barajas and Daniela say it's important to take a stand against anti-immigrant agendas for the Casa Vallarta family because the owner is an immigrant himself. Now a United States citizen, he has provided jobs and contributed to the community. They say without him their lives would be very different. So, people shouldn't judge immigrants so harshly.

"You don't know their story. You don't know what they've gone through," Hernandez Javalera said. "And I think if you are talking down on immigrants, those who come here to give their family more opportunities- a better life, then you are coming from a place of privilege. And you will never understand the struggles that an immigrant faces every day."

Rafael says he'll certainly lose money by being closed on Monday, but says it's worth it. His daughter and employees say that, together, they will weather this storm of anti-immigrant sentiment.

"We are essential. And it's just to kind of show support for our community. And we're trying to be the voice for the people who are too afraid to speak up," Hernandez Javalera said. "It's going to be, a little scary, but I think we'll get through it. We're a really strong community."